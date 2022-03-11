‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 8 Details: Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Rebecca Murray
NBC’s This Is Us season six episode eight kicks off a Big Three trilogy of episodes. Directed by Milo Ventimiglia and airing on March 15, 2022, “Guitar Man” focuses on Kevin and his attempts to be a good dad.

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

“Guitar Man” Plot: Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

Justin Hartley as Kevin in ‘This Is Us’ season 6 episode 8 (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy, Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, Noah Salsbury Lipson as Matty, and Justin Hartley as Kevin (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Baby Nicky, Noah Salsbury Lipson as Matty, and Justin Hartley as Kevin in season 6 episode 8 (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie in season 6 episode 8 (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Kaz Womack as Kevin and Mandy Moore as Rebecca in season 6 episode 8 (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Justin Hartley as Kevin in season 6 episo(Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Griffin Dunne as Nicky in season 6 episode 8 (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)



