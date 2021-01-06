‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 1 – Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

The 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star returns to Fox’s primetime schedule on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Season two episode one, “Back in the Saddle,” will introduce new series regular Gina Torres (Suits) as Tommy Vega.

Torres is a new addition to the cast which returns for a second season without one of season one’s big name stars. Liv Tyler opted not to return for season two due to travel concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic. Tyler lives in London with her family and didn’t want to risk the international flights to Los Angeles while the pandemic is raging.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star,” stated co-creator/showrunner Tim Minear. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“Back in the Saddle” Plot: The 126 crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. Meanwhile, new paramedic captain, Tommy Vega, joins the team and Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and receives an update on his cancer.