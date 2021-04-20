Grace will be dealing with the aftermath of the horrible car accident on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season two episode 10. “A Little Help From My Friends” will air on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Gina Torres is Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“A Little Help From My Friends” Plot: The 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party. Meanwhile, the 126 holds an “intervention” for Owen after he accidentally spills his secrets to new roommate Mateo.

Then, T.K. and Carlos take a big step in their relationship, as Grace learns to rely on others in the aftermath of the car accident.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

The 126 welcomes new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Torres) to the crew. Tommy was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform eight years ago to raise her twin daughters. When her husband’s restaurant went under due to the devastation of the pandemic, she has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

Additionally, Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, GWYNETH (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and the former couple re-discover the spark they once shared. As Owen finds out his cancer is in remission, he receives news that could change his life forever.