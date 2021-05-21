‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 14 Finale Photos, Plot and Cast

By
Rebecca Murray
-

A massive dust storm keeps the team busy on the season two finale of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Season two episode 14, “Dust to Dust,” will air on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Gina Torres is Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“Dust to Dust” Plot: Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

The 126 welcomes new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Torres) to the crew. Tommy was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform eight years ago to raise her twin daughters. When her husband’s restaurant went under due to the devastation of the pandemic, she has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

Additionally, Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, GWYNETH (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and the former couple re-discover the spark they once shared. As Owen finds out his cancer is in remission, he receives news that could change his life forever.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe and Brian Michael Smith in the “Dust to Dust” season finale episode of ‘9-1-1: LONE STAR’ (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Gina Torres, guest star Brianna Baker and Ronen Rubinstein in the season 2 finale (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Guest star Mark L. Taylor and Julian Works in season 2 episode 14 (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Natacha Karam in the “Dust to Dust” season finale (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Rob Lowe in season 2 episode 14 (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Guest star Kyle Secor and Rob Lowe in season 2 episode 14 (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14
Julian Works and Rob Lowe in the “Dust to Dust” season finale (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2021 Fox Media LLC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR