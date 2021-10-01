‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 3 Promo, Photos, and Plot

Katherine and Eddie’s divorce is reason for the women to come together for a party in ABC’s A Million Little Things season four episode three. “game night” is set to air on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“game night” Plot: When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie. Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground. Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past.

A Million Little Things Description, Courtesy of ABC:

A group of friends bands together to tackle issues heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now.