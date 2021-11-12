‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 7 Promo, Photos, and Plot

Katherine’s ready for her first real date since her divorce on ABC’s A Million Little Things season four episode seven. “stay” will air on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“stay” Plot: Gary and Camden step in to support Maggie as more cryptic letters pour into the radio station. Regina continues to work through her relationship with her father while Eddie helps Sophie prepare for an audition. Katherine goes on her first official date post-divorce.