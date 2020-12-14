‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 3: Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Season 11 of CBS’s hit drama Blue Bloods continues with episode three, “Atonement.” Episode three was directed by David Barrett from a script by Kevin Riley and will air on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

“Atonement” Plot: When Joe Hill’s lineage as a Reagan is revealed, Frank struggles from a distance when his grandson wants to fight his own battles. Also, when Erin and Anthony receive gift-wrapped evidence, they carefully weigh their options to either take down a long-time mafia leader, or stifle an ambitious mob up-and-comer. Also, Danny’s opposition to authority clashes with Jamie’s adherence to the rules, as both brothers work to solve a murder.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.