‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 9 Photos, Cast, Plot and Air Date

A dead body turns up in Baez’s front yard on CBS’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode nine, “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Episode nine, directed by Robert Harmon from a script by Brian Burns, will air on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Episode nine guest stars include Jackie Reynolds as Regina, Luis Antonio Ramos as Captain Espinoza, Jacob Dickey as Officer Luis Diaz, and Constantin Tripes as Eamon.

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” Plot: Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.