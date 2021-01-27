There’s turmoil at work on CBS’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode six, “The New Normal.” Episode six was directed by David Barrett from a script by Ian Biederman and will air on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

“The New Normal” guest stars include Kate Rockwell, Joe Curnutte, Trian Long-Smith, Jim Klock, and Daneil Bellomy. Mason Versaw, Caralyn Kozlowski, Josh Breckenridge, Tricia Paoluccio, Ann Harada, Armando Acevedo, and Magdalena Borlano also guest star.

“The New Normal” Plot: The Reagans confront hard choices on the job when Frank deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct, and Danny faces backlash from the Baez and Internal Affairs over a tough call he made in the field. Also, Jamie and Eddie are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long, and Erin weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.