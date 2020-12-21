‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 4 Photos, Air Date, Plot and Cast

Frank has to make a difficult decision about a decorated detective in CBS’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode four. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Ian Biederman, episode four will air on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Guest stars include Keilyn Durrel Jones, Ali Stroker, Heather Alicia Simms, Michael Marc Friedman, Audrey Kennedy, and Zach McNally. Ken Allen Neely, Christopher L. Graves, Ari Barkan, Jillian Macklin, Chelsea Reed Davis, Brandon Rush, Kisha Barr, Ethan Hova, and Julia Cosaluzzo also guest star in “Redemption.”

“Redemption” Plot: Frank must decide whether the department can accommodate a request to remain in the field from Detective Allison Mulaney (Stroker), a lauded cop who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty. Also, Erin is conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide, Danny and Baez pursue a rideshare rapist and Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.