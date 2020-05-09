‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “The Sixth Stage”

Robin wonders whether it’s okay to think about a romantic releationship on NBC’s Council of Dads season one episode four. Episode four, “The Sixth Stage,” will air on May 14, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“THE SIXTH STAGE” Plot – Robin contemplates romantic life after Scott. Luly and Evan make a risky investment with their loan money. Anthony prepares for the transition of the Crab Shack and develops a surprising friendship with the new owner’s representative, Margot. Larry confronts his past failures and tries to make amends with his new family.

Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.