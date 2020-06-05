‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Best Laid Plans”

The trailer for NBC’s Council of Dads season one episode seven hints Anthony’s big secret will be revealed. Episode seven, “The Best Laid Plans,” will air on June 11, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Episode guest stars include Regina Taylor, Kevin Daniels, Hilarie Burton, and David Walton.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“The Best Laid Plans” Plot: Anthony contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas. Evan finds his loyalties tested between Luly and his strong-willed mother while Larry shares some sage advice. Oliver confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.