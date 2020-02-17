Dare Me Season 1 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “Containment”

Season one episode seven of USA Network’s Dare Me found the team and Coach Colette finally at Regionals. Colette continued to manipulate Addy into a fake friendship, and Addy remained unaware of Colette’s true intentions. The last remnants of Addy and Beth’s friendship shattered, but the team succeeded in scoring a top five spot and moving on to State.

However, Regionals and the death of Addy and Beth’s friendship wasn’t all episode seven served up. No, the big twist – that death that’s been teased out over series since episode one – was finally revealed. Will’s dead, but who killed him? It certainly looks like Colette did away with her lover.

Up next, season one episode eight airing on February 23, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

“Containment” Plot – In the wake of a tragedy, Addy and Colette struggle with a shared secret that threatens them both.







Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sports drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”