CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted will return from a three-week break with season two episode seven, “Winner.” Directed by Eric Laneuville from a script by Wendy West and Spindrift Beck, episode seven marks the debut of Jen Landon in her recurring role as Tali’s horseback riding instructor, Sarah Allen.

“Winner” will air on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode seven’s guest cast includes William Mapother, Brooke Smith, Mary Bacon, Jeremy Bright, Lee Hubilla, and Angela Reed. Byron Clohessy, Christopher Gerson, Mhari Sandoval, Peter Louis Shaw, John Pope, Acei Martin, David Harrell, and Ronda Swindell also guest star in “Winner.”

“Winner” Plot: After a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, the team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (Amy Carlson), in order to track him down. Also, Jess continues to struggle with moving forward in his love life.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

