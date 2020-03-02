MacGyver Season 4 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan”

Desi hits the soccer field for a new investigation on CBS’s MacGyver season four episode five. Directed by Duane Clark from a script by Cindy Appel, episode five airs on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

James Callis, Jade Albany, Dimitrius Pulido, Anya, Michael Mazzeo, and Franco Castan guest star in episode five. Amanda Ayres, Lauren Lavera, Roberto Setzu, Alessandro Folchitto, and Ari Loeb also guest in “Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan.”

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

“Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan” Plot – In an attempt to find the main players in the Codex and cut off their match-fixing funding, Desi goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with the shadow organization.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.