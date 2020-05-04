‘MacGyver’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Save + The + Dam + World”

Jeri Ryan continues her guest-starring role on CBS’s MacGyver in season four episode 13, “Save + The + Dam + World.” Directed by Carlos Bernard from a script by Cindy Appel (story by Terry Matalas), episode 13 – the season finale – will air on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode 13 guest stars include Zach McGowan, Amber Skye Noyes, Scottie Thompson, Tobin Bell, Mary Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, and Annie Cook.

“Save + The + Dam + World” Plot – With Mac and Riley undercover with Codex, hoping to stop the organization from within, their mission is interrupted when Russ, Desi and the Phoenix team move to prevent Codex from detonating a weapon of mass destruction, with Mac and Riley caught in the crosshairs.

Also, the team discovers Russ’ real reason for purchasing the Phoenix Foundation.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.