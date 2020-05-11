Bill Nye returns to play himself on NBC’s Blindspot season five episode two. Episode two, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” will air on May 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE” Plot – Jane and the team reach out to Patterson’s father in the hope of gaining access to a high-level conference in Finland where they hope to bring Matthew Weitz their side.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?