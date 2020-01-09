Stumptown Season 1 Episode 11: Photos and Preview of “The Past and the Furious”

ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 11 airing January 15, 2020 just debuted a new batch of photos. The popular first-year drama also released plot details and a trailer for “The Past and the Furious,” directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Louisa Levy.

Inbar Lavi guest stars in the episode as Max.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“The Past and the Furious” Plot – With Sue Lynn’s help, Dex works to find a fellow veteran’s birth parents after he discovers that he’s adopted. Meanwhile, Ansel creates a birthday bucket list for turning twenty-one and enlists Grey’s help to complete each item. Elsewhere, Grey continues to work with Hoffman and goes undercover to infiltrate a car ring operation.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.