S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Bad Cop”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. returns from its long winter break with season three episode 11, “Bad Cop.” Episode 11 was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray from a script by Andrew Dettman and will air on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Michael Marc Friedman, Jon Collin Barclay, Janeline Condez Hayes, Nicole Fong, Kila Packett, and Todd Stashwick guest star in episode 11. Bailey Chase, Aisha Lomax, Veronica Wylie, Rickey Eugene Brown, David Gallagher, Isiah Adams, David Proffitt, Soma Mitra, Todd Cahoon, and Andre Pitre also guest star in “Bad Cop.”

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

“Bad Cop” Plot – Street is caught between his duty to SWAT and his commitment to his foster brother, Nate (Cory Hardrict), when Nate is ensnared in a criminal enterprise that could ruin them both. Also, the SWAT team goes after a ruthless crew that uses deadly force while stealing from card casinos, and Buck (Louis Ferreira) approaches Deacon to partner on a private security opportunity.

S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.