S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Hotel L.A.”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. season three episode 17, “Hotel L.A.,” finds the team protecting hotel guests from gang leaders. Episode 17 was directed by Laura Belsey from a script by Alison Cross and will air on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10pm PT/PT.

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

Episode 17 guest cast includes Ryan Hurst, Angela E. Gibbs, Mariel de la Mora, Christopher Bencomo, Brett Gipson, Belle Adams, Aaron Behr, and Mustafa Speaks. Laura Vallejo, Zadran Wali, Morgan Peter Brown, James Achille, John Curry, and Randy Vasquez also guest star.

“Hotel L.A.” Plot – The SWAT team must protect a hotel full of civilians after a joint task force mission with the LAPD Gang Division goes wrong, and the city’s most dangerous gang leaders scatter across the building to find an escape. Also, Luca’s efforts to coordinate the team’s mission are complicated when his brother, Terry, a freelance stringer reporter, crosses police lines to shoot footage.







S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.