‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 3 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of “Wild Ones”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. star Kenny Johnson’s daughter, Angelica Scarlet Johnson, reprises her role as Kelly on season three episode 20, “Wild Ones.” Directed by Cherie Dvorak from a script by Andrew Dettmann, episode 20 will air on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

Episode 20 guest stars include Rebekah Graff, Aaron Schwartz, Ashlei Foushee, Marlon Young, James Shanklin, and F. Davis. Richard Eick, Demetrius Bridges, Dustin Green, Carin Chea, Juan Alfonso, Mara Hernandez, Selena Anduze, Alison Ball, Adam J. Harrington, and Max Giorgi also guest star.

“Wild Ones” Plot – The SWAT team pursues a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, when the duo goes on the run and on the hunt for a set of rare chest pieces worth millions. Also, Hondo and Darryl are surprised when Darryl’s ex-girlfriend visits with his young son, and Luca confronts his fear of failing his requalification to return to the field as he helps Kelly, his mentee.







S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.