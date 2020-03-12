S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “Gunpowder Treason”

The team works on freeing a kidnapped teen on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season three episode 16. Directed by Paul Bernard from a script by Amelia Sims, episode 16 will air on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

Episode 16 guest stars include Doug Savant, Sterling Beaumon, Dendrie Taylor, Elijah Nelson, Cliff Chamberlain, Michael Filipowich, Ryan Bergara, and Shane Madej. Charles Maceo, Brielle Barbusca, Nick Alvarez, Krishna Smitha, Daphne Bloomer, Chanelle Wang, Derek Dow, and Selena Thurmond also guest star.

“Gunpowder Treason” Plot – The SWAT team’s search for an abducted teen leads them to a member of the Witness Protection Program and a decades-old political extremist group. Also, Hondo and his girlfriend disagree over a guest speaker at her community center; Luca worries he’s not physically ready to return to the field, and Commander Hicks reconnects with his estranged son.







S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.







