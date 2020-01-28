The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Influence”

A social media influencer needs Dr. Murphy’s help in ABC’s The Good Doctor season three episode 14. Directed by Barbara Brown from a script Peter Noah and David Shore, “Influence” will air on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 14’s guest stars include Chelsea Alden as Kayley, Cristina Rosato as Ann, and Mila Leanne Jones as Marla.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Influence” Plot – After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever’s efforts to separate Shaun from Lea are challenged.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.