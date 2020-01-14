The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Mutations”

Freddie Highmore reunites with his Bates Motel co-star Nestor Carbonell for The Good Doctor season three episode 12. Carbonell directs episode 12, “Mutations,” from a script by Liz Friedman and Tracy Taylor. “Mutations” will air on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Guest stars include Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, David Iacono as Ryan, Kaare Anderson as Doug, Alyssa Jirrels as Angie, Thomas Cadrot as James McDougal, Brigid Brannagh as Elise, and Caitlin Stryker as Marjorie.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Mutations” Plot – Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Shaun Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Neil Melendez treat two 16-year-old cancer patients who are dating; and Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Carly Lever work toward intimacy.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.