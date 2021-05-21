9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Survivors” Finale Preview

Season four of Fox’s 9-1-1 comes to a close with an intense episode involving a sniper. Season four episode 14, “Survivors,” will air on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Survivors” Plot: In the aftermath of the shooting, Athena and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD. Meanwhile, Maddie makes a life decision.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.







