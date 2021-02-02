‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 4 Photos: Preview with Cast, Plot and Trailer

The 118 responds to a bomb threat on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode four, “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?” Episode four is set to air on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT and features guest stars Dee Wallace (E.T.) and Gregory Harrison (General Hospital).

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?” Plot: Athena investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat. Meanwhile, Chimney has a hard time keeping secrets when Maddie and Buck’s parents come to town.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.