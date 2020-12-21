‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 6 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s legal drama All Rise returns from its brief winter break on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Season two episode six, “Bounceback,” was directed by Michael M. Robin from a script by Greg Spottiswood and finds Lola increasingly nervous (and hopeful) and her upcoming delivery.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Guest stars include Anne Heche as police union lawyer Corinne Cuthbert and Rick Fox as August Fox, who introduces Luke to the idea of restorative justice. Paul McCrane, Peter MacNicol, Samantha Marie Ware, Ian Anthony Dale, L. Scott Caldwell, Suzanne Cryer, P.J. Byrne, Isaiah Johnson, and Nick Wechsler also guest star.

“Bounceback” Plot: It’s a new year and Lola’s baby is due any day. She learns the jury was going to deliver a “not guilty” verdict in a case in which she pressured defendant Leon Parsons (Johnson) to take a plea deal, forcing her to decide whether to let the plea stand and protect her reputation, or reveal what she knows to Leon.

Also, Mark’s in the midst of an intense negotiation with DA Louis Bravo (Dale) regarding how and when to arrest and charge Deputy Sheriff Rashel (Wechsler) for attempted murder, when Mark is the victim of a brazen knife attack.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.