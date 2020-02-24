MacGyver Season 4 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin”

A World War II bomb poses a threat during an intense rescue in CBS’s MacGyver season four episode four. Directed by Eagle Egilsson from a script by Andrew Karlsruher, episode four airs on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Episode four’s guest cast includes Bolton March, Emil Beheshti, Ylfa Edelstein, Michael Reagan, and Ward G. Smith. Matthew Wallace, Hauke Bahr, Molly Graves, Brayden Hughes, and Leonardo Nam also guest star in “Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin.”

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

“Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin” Plot – As MacGyver works quickly to rescue survivors from a collapsed building in Germany, he discovers a new safety threat – a 1,000-pound undetonated bomb from World War II hidden beneath the rubble.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.