The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “Hand-Off”

Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) guest stars in ABC’s The Rookie season two episode 15, “Hand-Off.” Episode 15 was directed by Michael Goi from a script by Vincent Angell and Mary Trahan, and is set to air on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The episode’s guest stars also include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Jasmine Matthews as Rachel Hall, and Chris Brochu as Crispin Bowers.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

“Hand-Off” Plot – Officer Nolan is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen and could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”