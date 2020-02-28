Landon fully embraced his Phoenix powers, complete with gorgeous fiery wings, after nearly being shot with the one weapon that can bring a Phoenix down. Sebastian turned out to be a decent guy/vampire after sacrificing himself to save Lizzie. Hope had to choose between her family and Landon (thankfully everyone survived), and Josie was still dark by the end of The CW’s Legacies season two episode 13.

In a packed full of storylines episode, the biggest twist was the possible forever ending of Kai. Alaric had the honor of beheading his sworn enemy after Kai attacked the school.

Up next, episode 14 directed by Michael Karasick from a script by Brett Matthews and Mark Ryan Walberg. Episode 14 airs on March 12, 2020.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“There’s a Place Where the Lost Things Go” Plot – CRACKING THE CASE — In order to deal with their recent trauma, Emma (guest star Karen David) suggests the students participate in a group simulation that transports them to a film noir world. Hope (Russell), Josie (Bryant), Lizzie (Boyd), MG (Fouse) and Rafael (Smith) quickly learn they must confront their conflicts head-on or risk facing the game’s catastrophic consequences.







The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.