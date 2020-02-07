Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “You Can’t Save Them All”

Chris Wood reprised his The Vampire Diaries character, Kai Parker, in The CW’s Legacies season two episode 12. Kai, along with Sebastian and three of the Salvatore High School’s students from 10 years back, are stuck in the same prison world where Alaric, Lizzie, and Josie wound up. The episode concentrated on the Saltzman clan’s battle to stay alive/escape this prison world and ignored the goings-on at the Salvatore school.

Episode 12 found Sebastian feeding Lizzie vampire blood without telling her what he was about to do. Kai and Josie engaged in a battle of wits before Kai escaped into the Malivore pit and Josie tried to rescue her family by going full Dark Josie.

Up next, season two episode 13 airing on February 13, 2020. Episode 13, “You Can’t Save Them All,” was directed by Jeff Hunt from a script by Brett Matthews and Thomas Brandon. Chris Wood continues his guest-starring role as Kai.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“You Can’t Save Them All” Plot – AND SO IT BEGINS — Hope (Russell) finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows. Meanwhile, Alaric’s (Davis) attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision.







The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.