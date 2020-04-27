‘MacGyver’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire”

Jeri Ryan returns to guest star as MacGyver’s Aunt Gwen on CBS’s MacGyver season four episode 12. Directed by Geoff Shotz from a script by Jim Adler, episode 12 will air on Friday, May, 1, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode 12 guest stars include Zach McGowan, Amber Skye Noyes, Sean Blakemore, Monica Garcia Bradley, Mary Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, John Paul Steele, and Martinez.

“Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire” Plot – The Phoenix team is forever altered when MacGyver’s Aunt Gwen (Ryan) gets into his head about family and connection and convinces Mac and Riley to join Codex. Also, Matty and Russ take their concerns about Codex to the White House.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.