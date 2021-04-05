Season five episode 13 of CBS’s MacGyver finds Mac dealing with a potentially game-changing personal situation. Directed by Katie Eastridge from a script by Alessia Costantini and Andrew Karlsruher, episode 13 – “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer” – wil air on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Guest stars include Peter Allas, Fabio Massimo Bonini, Amy Dionne, Victoria Ric, and Matt Fowler. Melanie Minichino, Vincent Aleandri, and Gianfranco Folchitto also guest star.

“Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer” Plot: While Mac and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss-in-hiding, Mac must lean on Desi when he discovers that he’s losing the ability to control his hands. Also, Mac and Desi move in together and Riley reveals the truth about her secret team of hackers to Russ.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.