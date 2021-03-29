Mac and the team are called on to help out a princess on CBS’s MacGyver season five episode 12. Directed by Anne Renton from a script by Monica Macer and Andrew Klein, episode 12 – “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna” – will air on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode 12 guest stars include Camilla Arfwedson, Harlan Drum, Aneesha Joshi, Noah Khyle, Alexandra Grey, and Steve Alderfer. Malone Thomas, Nandini Minocha, Ahmed Lucan, and Matt Fowler also guest star.

“Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna” Plot: Mac, Desi, and Russ go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Also, Russ and Sophia come face-to-face at the wedding, Bozer suspects Riley is up to her old hacking ways and Matty runs down a lead in hopes of getting to the bottom of Mac and Riley’s ingested nano-trackers.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.