‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 14 Photos, Plot and Trailer

Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson guest star as Bozer’s parents on CBS’s MacGyver season five episode 14. Directed by Christine Swanson from a script by Teresa Huang and Joshua Brown, “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins” will air on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode 14 guest stars include Reef Cali, Chase Brown, Harlan Drum, Matt Battaglia, and Alain Uy.

“H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins” Plot: Mac and Desi travel with Bozer to his childhood home when his aunt dies in a tragic accident, however, they soon discover she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply. Also, Riley, Matty and Russ continue to follow leads on their nano-trackers investigation.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.







