‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 2: Photos, Plot, Trailer and Cast

The team plots to steal a weapon on CBS’s MacGyver season five episode two. Directed by Duane Clark from a script by Peter M. Lenkov and Andrew Klein, episode two will air on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode two guest stars include Sebastian Roche, Aimee Mullins, Ian Hunter, Michelle Lukes, Drew Lamkins, and Zach Hanner. Daniel Danca, Andre Pushkin, Tangi Colombel, Jackie Prucha, Richard Garner, Mei Ritchart, Nick Buggs, and Eden Harper also guest star.

“Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice” Plot: When Taylor’s former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac and the team must find the weapon so Desi can pull off the ultimate heist before it’s sold to a terrorist cell.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.