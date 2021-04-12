‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 14 Photos: “Whispers of Death” Preview

Magnum agrees to take on a murder case with a twist – the murder hasn’t actually taken place yet – on CBS’s Magnum P.I. season three episode 14. Directed by Peter Weller from a script by Tera Tolentino, “Whispers of Death” will air on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode 14 guest stars include Charlotte Mary Wen, Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, Alex Mauga, Helena Mattsson, and Dylan Bruce. Christine Jugueta, Lelea’e Kahalepuna-Wong, Sally Jackson, and Jocelyn May also guest star.

“Whispers of Death” Plot: A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen. Also, Katsumoto questions Kumu when her information is found on recovered stolen jewels that once belonged to the infamous Imelda Marcos, and Higgins struggles with whether or not to tell Ethan the truth about her past.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!