‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

Time’s running out for a man with a gunshot wound on CBS’s Magnum P.I. season three episode eight, “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Directed by Geoff Shotz from a script by Barbie Kligman, episode eight will air on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode eight guest stars include Jay Ali, Betsy Phillips, John Marshall Jones, Jarren Amian, Corey Champagne, and Denver Seavy. Tristin Seavy, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Avery Whitted, Robert Wu, Jantzen Weight, Chloe Tsuyono Tabata Amos, Taina Tully, and Cassie Favreau-Chung also guest star.

“Someone to Watch Over Me” Plot: When a young man in need of immediate emergency surgery goes missing with a bullet lodged in his chest, Ethan (Ali) asks Magnum and Higgins to find him before it’s too late. Also, TC talks to a military recruit who may be enlisting for the wrong reasons.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!