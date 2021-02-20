Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 10 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s Magnum P.I. is taking a two-week break and will return on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT with season three episode 10. Directed by Yangzom Brauen from a script by Katie Varney (story by Varney, Peter M. Lenkov, and Eric Guggenheim), episode 10 will focus on an Army Ranger in need of help. The episode will conclude with a message on how anyone in the military who is in crisis can get assistance.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode 10’s guest cast includes Jay Ali, Lance Lim, Jared Paakula, Taylor Black, Anthony J. Silva, Jr., and Tim Rock. Jennifer Say Gan, Bryce Johnson, Rayton Lamay, Debbie Fan, Vai Richards, Calla Seraphina Kerns, and Alexandra Metz also guest star.

“The Long Way Home” Plot: When an Army ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him. Also, Higgins and Ethan solve the case of a missing engagement ring while on a mini-break, and Katsumoto tries spending quality time with his teenage son.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!