‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 6 Photos, Trailer, Cast and Plot Details

NBC’s released photos, a trailer, and plot description for The Blacklist season eight with episode six, “The Wellstone Aency.” Episode six is set to air on February 12, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“The Wellstone Agency” Plot: Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park helps a friend in trouble.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.