‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: “You Can’t Pray a Lie”

FX’s Mayans M.C. season three episode five left off with EZ and Gaby discovering EZ’s been shot. Episode six, “You Can’t Pray a Lie,” picks up minutes later, with EZ (JD Pardo) passed out from the pain and Gaby (Sulem Calderon) frantically attempting to get him to come to. She’s driven them to the hospital and stumbles into the emergency room holding up a barely conscious EZ.

Bishop (Michael Irby) wakes from a dream in which he’s reliving a horrible car crash. The ringing of his cell phone woke him and before he can even really open his eyes, he learns someone from the Stockton charter shot EZ. He issues a warning that no one from the club should do or say anything until he decides on the next move.

Bishop joins the guys at the hospital and finds Angel (Clayton Cardenas) out of control, raging in the hallway. He’s furious his brother’s been shot and screams threats at the cops outside the room of the man who shot him. Bishop instructs the club to get Angel out of there, but Angel issues a parting shot on his way down the hall. “Ain’t no way both these fools come out alive, b*tch!” yells Angel.

Bishop learns EZ lost a lot of blood but the bullet missed any organs.

EZ’s in a lot of pain but manages to sit up in his hospital room. Angel warns him to take it easy, but EZ’s not having it. He asks if their dad’s upset about his truck and Angel replies, “Yeah, but he’s more pissed someone tried to take out his favorite kid.”

Angel wonders why Flaco got a room and EZ didn’t. EZ thinks it’s because Flaco’s injuries are worse than his.

Angel’s clearly taking this very hard and EZ tries to assure his bro he’s all right. Bishop, Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo), and Hank (Frankie Loyal) join them, and Bishop asks what happened. EZ says there wasn’t any warning; Flaco just started shooting.

(Ibarra hasn’t contacted Santo Padre so they’re unaware of what went down in Arizona.)

EZ claims he’s physically capable of riding and Bishop instructs him to get out of town with Gaby. EZ wants to fight not flee, and Angel’s ready to go to war for his brother. Bishop’s forced to raise his voice to get things under control, reminding everyone no one makes a move until he says so.

Bishop knows if anything happens, the cops will come for EZ first. If he’s out of town, they can’t get him.

Angel really wants to kill the two Stockton dudes in the hospital, but Bishop won’t let him.

The club takes off and gives Gaby time alone with EZ. As he gets dressed, he asks if can take her somewhere. There’s something he wants to show her.

An orderly arrives with a wheelchair but EZ refuses to sit down despite the fact it’s hospital policy. “What are they going to do? Shoot me,” jokes EZ.

Over at the Galindo place, Marcus (Emilio Rivera) and Nestor (Gino Vento) deliver the bad news to Miguel (Danny Pino). Marcus reports Juan Denver’s been murdered and the drugs were burned on site. Miguel says he’ll handle this himself, pissed they withheld this info overnight and that Marcus’ cell phone has been persistently ringing.

After Miguel leaves, Marcus answers his phone and immediately tells Nestor he’ll need his help on a “family issue.”

Coco (Richard Cabral) is still at the drug camp and apparently heroin’s killing his ability to perform sexually. He blames it on the heat while his new girlfriend, Hope, blames it on the fact she’s fat and disgusting. (She’s neither.)

Emily (Sarah Bolger) races over to EZ’s trailer, exits her car in a hurry, and pulls EZ in for a hug while asking if he’s okay. She apologizes if the hug hurt and says she came as soon as she could. Gaby appears in the trailer’s doorway and Emily’s struck speechless. She realizes she’s intruded and asks again if EZ’s okay. She leaves after telling Gaby she’s very pretty.

Angel continues to fume (and smoke) while sitting in the hospital waiting room. He pulls out his gun and Gilly (Vincent Vargas) quickly follows him down the hall. Creeper (Joseph Raymond Lucero) joins them as Angel heads to Flaco’s room. Once there, they discover Nestor and another of Miguel’s men guarding the door. Nestor confirms Marcus sent them as life insurance. Nestor warns that if anything happens to Flaco, something will happen to Angel.

Creeper and Gilly have to hold Angel in check after he calls Nestor a French braid b*tch. Nestor warns “Angelita” to run along before his mouth gets him in trouble.

EZ and Gaby stop in the middle of nowhere and he touches base with his dad. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) is busy wiping blood from the front seat of his truck as he answers. EZ apologizes for that and Felipe asks how Gaby’s doing. EZ tells his dad he loves him and in typical dad fashion, Felipe responds, “Me too.”

Adelita (Carla Baratta) roams an encampment looking for Mini. She’s relieved when she finally discovers her and Mini asks if she can come home.

Marcus has a tense meeting with Bishop and Bishop demands to know about the bodyguards at the hospital while refusing to let Marcus into the clubhouse. Marcus reminds Bishop he lied about the heroin and Bishop goes off. He calls the two other kings clowns and blames Marcus for setting up the club this way. Bishop’s furious Marcus is protecting them after they came at Santo Padre.

“I f*cking sacrificed everything…everything!…and you sent me down here to this dead f*cking town!” yells Bishop. If it weren’t for this town, his life would be different.

Marcus apologizes and confirms he knows what day it is. Bishop’s done with Marcus’ apologies but Marcus fights back. He reminds Bishop he built this universe and warns Santo Padre better not mess with the Stockton charter or else.

Bishop isn’t intimated. Marcus isn’t a Mayan and can’t tell him what to do.

Coco’s getting more comfortable around the drug camp/cult members, although he admits he thinks it’s a weird group. Butterfly and a few other guitarists play and sing as Coco and Hope dance. Coco actually laughs as he spins in circles.

EZ and Gaby arrive at a church and EZ lights a candle. He says a silent prayer before lighting a second candle. They discuss his mom and he explains she was religious in her own way. He believes his mother loved the poetry of church more than the church of church.

As Gaby changes EZ’s bandage he explains Emily used to be his girlfriend. Gaby doesn’t care. All she cares about is who shot him, why, and if he’s safe.

Gaby confesses she’s terrified something will happen to him. EZ responds by asking if he can take her to another spot. There’s something else he wants her to see.

Miguel confronts Governor Sederica Palomo (Mia Maestro), demanding to know if she made a backdoor deal with the rival cartel. She claims she didn’t and isn’t sympathetic to Miguel’s problem. He pulls her in and whispers a warning, advising her he won’t shed a tear if she’s killed as collateral damage. Her security is on high alert as Sederica tells Miguel off.

EZ takes Gaby to see the ocean and she reacts with glee, playing in the waves. She’s never seen the Pacific Ocean before, and the sand and surf lift her spirits.

Bishop places a stuffed green dinosaur at the foot of a cross on the side of a road marking the spot where Aidan died. The cross reveals Aidan was born on August 31, 2011 and passed away on November 5, 2014. He gently touches the photo of Aidan on the cross and apologizes. Although she said she wasn’t going to recognize this anniversary, Antonia Pena (Alexandra Barreto) arrives with a stuffed bear and flowers.

They stand in front of the cross, together but apart.

Night falls and EZ and Gaby relax in front of a fire. The sound of the ocean provides background music as they kiss. Slowly they begin to strip naked and EZ asks again if she’s sure before they take it any further. She assures him she is, holding his head in her hands as she asks him to stay present with her.

There’s also a fire roaring at the drug camp and as everyone dances and sings, Isaac (JR Bourne) informs Coco he’s going to screw his girlfriend, Hope. Coco threatens to kill Isaac but Coco’s so out of it Isaac has no reason to be alarmed. Isaac tells Coco he expects him to steal three more kilos. If Coco doesn’t, Isaac will burn Hope.

Bishop and Antonia have dinner at a small restaurant, and Bishop can’t believe the world keeps spinning after Aidan’s death. It’s been seven years and everything continues as if nothing happened. Antonia drops the bomb that she’s going to move to Scottsdale with her girlfriend. She thinks Santo Padre is cursed and they never should have moved here. Antonia confesses without Cat she would have killed herself years ago.

Antonia believes Bishop’s been walking around like he’s dead for seven years. She asks Bishop to sign a form allowing her to sell their house and although he’s angry, he signs. “You should have put a gun in your mouth,” says Bishop, cruelly. “It should have been you. Anybody but him.”

(Michael Irby’s outstanding in this episode.)

Creeper’s staking out Flaco’s hospital room and texts Bishop to inform him Flaco’s checking out. Bishop calls Angel and gives him the order to “do it.”

Flaco’s in the passenger seat of a car on the way back to Stockton when Angel and Gilly begin to tail them. Nestor and the other Galindo bodyguard follow Flaco’s car in a van and watch as the hit goes down.

The episode ends with EZ receiving a text from Angel confirming they’re going to war.







