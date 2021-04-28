‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: “A Mixed-Up and Splendid Rescue”

FX’s Mayans M.C. season three episode eight picks up right where episode seven left off, with Leticia (Emily Tosta) attempting to revive Coco (Richard Cabral). Hope comes to, pushes Leticia out of the way, and rams a needle filled with Narcan into Coco. He instantly regains consciousness but still appears to be near death.

Nails (Justina Adorno) earns the honor of being the second person to vomit within the episode’s first five minutes. Hank (Frankie Loyal) checks on her in the restroom and Nails reluctantly confesses she’s pregnant. He assures her he’s got her – no matter what. “I’m all in,” declares Hank.

Nails hugs him and admits she doesn’t think she deserves him.

Felipe (Edward James Olmos) is at home watching baseball, turning up the sound as EZ (JD Pardo) and Gaby (Sulem Calderon) work on cooking brunch in the kitchen. EZ wants to replicate the family dinner he had with Gaby’s relatives, confessing getting together for a meal around the dining room table isn’t something the Reyes ever do.

While they’re cooking, Gaby reveals she was just accepted to nursing school in Lodi. Since Santo Padre’s by the border of California and Mexico, that would make a trip to Lodi for a date an eight-hour drive.

Angel (Clayton Cardenas) is late for brunch and it turns out it’s because he’s still at home looking at a photo of his baby and drinking. As he finally gets up to get dressed, he notices Adelita’s shirt. He sniffs it, soaks in the remnants of Adelita, and then tosses it in the trash.

Over at the Galindo estate, Miguel (Danny Pino) is finally in a state of mind that allows him to pack up his mother’s room. He thanks Emily (Sarah Bolger) for being patient, and she and Cristobal are happy that not only is Miguel back but he’s also growing his beard again.

Coco and Hope are both lucid and making plans when Leticia asks for a one-on-one with her dad. He admits he screwed up and needs help and claims he and Hope have decided they’re getting clean. Leticia’s unimpressed with Hope (to put it mildly) but Coco genuinely believes he needs her.

Angel shows up an hour late and immediately jumps to the conclusion it’s an intervention when he sees EZ, Gaby, and Felipe seated at the table. Gaby pulls out his chair and scurries into the kitchen to get the food, while EZ explains he just wanted to have a meal together.

Angel’s in a rotten mood and doesn’t have anything good to say about this bizarre situation. He can’t help but laugh when EZ calls this a brunch, and then is incredulous when Gaby says she may not attend nursing school because it’s in Lodi and she’s not sure she wants to leave.

Angel isn’t kind or gentle when he asks why Gaby would ever choose to stay in Santo Padre. He adds that it’s weird Gaby’s wearing their dead mom’s apron and calls EZ a mama’s boy. EZ’s mood finally sours as Angel goes off about them eating brunch and playing make-believe. He won’t let Gaby off the hook, demanding to know her master plan. Does she expect to start a family with EZ? Does she think there are ever any happy endings in Santo Padre?

Angel pushes it too far and brings up their dead mom once again, forcing EZ to push back from the table in anger. Not into this domestic thing EZ’s got going on, Angel leaves, ruining their little family gathering.

(Does anyone remember they just declared war on Stockton? So far the events of this episode appear to be taking place in an alternate universe in which peace exists.)

Elsewhere, Palo shows up at a house in Tijuana, Mexico, looking for El Banquero. He’s let in by El Banquero’s men and then questioned about the purpose of his visit. Palo claims he wants to make El Banquero as wealthy as Miguel Galindo.

And speak of the devil…the next scene is of Miguel learning the truth about how his mother died from the medical examiner.

Angel finds Steve (Momo Rodriguez) outside their clubhouse and utters the season’s running “What the f*ck, Steve?” line. Angel realizes he’s late for a meeting and when he does finally get to the table, Bishop (Michael Irby) threatens to pull his flash if he’s late again.

Gilly (Vincent Vargas) makes an excuse for Coco’s absence, claiming Coco’s having another surgery. Bishop’s pissed he’s continuously missing out and warns Coco will be booted from the club if he’s not at their next meeting.

Bishop’s told Yuma’s President Canche has closed down the pipeline to the prisons, blaming Santo Padre. Apparently, he’s waiting for it to become nearly intolerable before supplying the prisons with the heroin he stole from Ibarra and Tucson. That would set up Canche as a hero.

The guys chuckle over Ramos’ disappearance and compliment EZ on coming up with that spur-of-the-moment plan. Sahuarita’s President (Wilson Ramirez) confirms the charters understand the attack on Stockton after EZ was shot, but Santo Padre killed two very popular Stockton guys – Chepe and Flacco.

Angel reminds everyone that was an eye-for-an-eye.

Sahuarita’s President understands what Santo Padre did but warns Canche is an instigator. Some believe he’s also the future of the club.

It’s quickly suggested Canche may have to suffer Ramos’ fate and Sahuarita’s President appears to be on board with that scenario. Removing Canche would make Bishop the sole king, just as EZ planned.

After the meeting Hank takes off to his mom’s place and it turns out Hank really is a decent guy. (You can tell by how sweet he is to his mom and her Chihuahua.) While putting away the groceries he picked up for her, he asks if he can invite Nails to dinner. His mom’s so happy with her boy for wanting to bring a girl to their weekly Thursday night dinner that she pulls him in for a big hug.

Palo’s sister surprises Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) by showing up to talk. She confesses Taza stirred up a lot of memories during his visit and admits she’s blamed him for David’s death, even though she knows it’s not true. She then confesses she saw them together and because of how they were raised, she felt two men in a relationship wasn’t appropriate. It’s because she told Palo what she saw that Palo killed David.

Taza comforts her and assures her neither he nor she killed David. They both loved him.

She asks if his Santo Padre brothers know and he confirms they don’t. David was his one true love and he’s never been with anyone else since his murder. She cries as she hands Taza David’s cross, trusting him to keep it and cherish it.

Miguel, who had briefly come to terms with his mother’s death, is back to investigating the events of her final days. He shows up at his ex-housekeeper Maria’s place and wants to know if anything was troubling his mom right before her death. Was she scared of anyone?

Maria initially doesn’t reply but as Miguel gets up to leave, she reveals Dita was scared of Emily. There was something going on with Emily and the Reyes family, and Maria thinks it frightened Dita. Maria confirms Emily was doing something with Felipe and his son, and Dita was afraid of what they might do.

“She said if something happened…if you ever asked…to let you know…,” says Maria, taking her time and choosing her words carefully. Miguel asks what his mom wanted him to know and Maria claims Dita told her if something happened to her then Miguel should be told Emily was involved.

EZ takes Gaby to a remote bridge he visits to be alone and think. Gaby’s curious if he ever brought Emily there – he didn’t – and EZ’s surprised she cares. He reminds Gaby that Emily thought she was pretty. Gaby points out that’s what white girls say when they mean “pretty for a Latina.”

EZ doesn’t think Emily meant it that way. Gaby’s not so sure.

EZ confesses he doesn’t want her to go but he also wants her to follow her dreams. He doesn’t want to be the reason she’s stuck in Santo Padre and doesn’t pursue nursing. Gaby admits she doesn’t like being scared and is worried about EZ getting shot again. He makes a promise he absolutely can not keep, assuring her it won’t happen again.

Miguel shows up at Nestor’s place and, after ordering him to get rid of the woman visiting, asks if he’s ever seen Emily with EZ or Felipe. Nestor hasn’t and wants to know why Miguel’s asking. Miguel explains the medical examiner determined Dita’s hyoid bone in her throat had been crushed. That doesn’t fit in with suicide as a cause of death, and now Miguel believes she was strangled.

Nestor finally reveals they found motorcycle tracks near where Dita’s body was discovered.

Miguel returns home and finds Emily in bed. He doesn’t say anything but indicates he wants to make love. He’s rough and nearly strangles Emily, releasing his hands from her neck only after she’s gasping for air and struggling to breathe. When they’re done, Emily reveals that really turned her on.

He stares at the ceiling, tears in his eyes, while Emily pants on his chest.

Angel’s crashed on the couch watching TV when he decides he needs a little company. He calls Nails and then treats her as rudely as he treated EZ and Gaby once she shows up. Nails asks about Adelita, and Angel apologizes for kicking her out when Adelita showed up out of nowhere. He claims Adelita’s gone forever.

Nails tries to find a way to tell him she’s pregnant and he pisses her off so much she finally just blurts it out. He demands to know if she’s being serious and after learning she is, he says, “Our baby,” and kisses her forehead.

Hope decides to take off, leaving Coco with Leticia to go through withdrawals.

Palo finally has his face-to-face with El Banquero and claims he can help El Banquero get revenge on the Galindo family for killing his uncle. However, it turns out El Banquero hated his uncle and would have killed him himself eventually.

Palo’s about to get tossed out for having nothing of importance to offer – and for stinking like a street dog – when he changes what he has to offer and claims he can give El Banquero Miguel Galindo’s territory. That’s enough to buy him a little more time in El Banquero’s presence.

EZ and Gaby head to Andita’s Ice Cream Shop for dessert. Squad cars are parked out front and cops are milling around as Gaby goes in to get something and EZ stays outside to answer a call from Bishop.

Bishop asks if EZ’s ready to start a new chapter for the Mayans and EZ assures him he’ll do whatever the club needs.

Without EZ by her side Gaby’s hassled by two white men who ask for her papers and call EZ a scumbag. She’s walking out without ordering when she runs into EZ who’s done with his call. EZ quickly assesses the situation and doesn’t pause to think before pouncing on the two men. Gaby tries to convince him to stop but EZ’s out of control as he beats one of the men senseless.

Gaby tries to grab his arm and he hits her in the face. She’s bleeding and in pain when the cops wrestle EZ to the floor and place him in handcuffs.







