‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Gender Reveal” Preview

Shaun delves into research to be a better partner on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 14. Directed by Tim Southam from a script by Debbie Ezer, episode 14 will air on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 14’s guest stars include Bria Samone Henderson, Noah Galvin, Farley Jackson, Diane Farr, and Alison Amigo. Valerie Duthil, Shalyn Ferdinand, and Wonita Joy also guest star.

“Gender Reveal” Plot: After finding out the gender of their unborn child, Lea’s enthusiasm prompts Shaun to make an effort to be a more supportive partner. Meanwhile, the team treats a navy pilot whose previous doctor’s misdiagnosis compromises her chances at a full recovery

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.