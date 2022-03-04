‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 1 Episode 15 Photos: “Pirates” Preview

Jesse’s attacked while out sailing with his daughter on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode 15. Directed by Tim Andrew from a script by Yalun Tu, episode 15 – “Pirates” – will air on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

“Pirates” Plot: As Jesse enjoys a day sailing with his daughter, Gracie (Chloe Csengery), pirates suddenly seize their yacht, take all the passengers hostage and attack Jesse, leaving it up to his team to quickly locate and rescue his daughter.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.