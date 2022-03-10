‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: “Scar Tissue” Preview

CBS’s FBI is taking a two week break and will return on March 22, 2022 with season four episode 15, “Scar Tissue.” Directed by Lisa Robinson from a script by Heather Michaels, episode 15 features Nestor Serrano guest starring as Isobel’s father, Robert.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include James Chen, Roshawn Franklin, Vedette Lim, Roshawn Franklin, and Thomas Philip O’Neill.

“Scar Tissue” Plot: The team realizes they have a cross-country serial killer on their hands after another body is found bound with the same sophisticated knot as their local victim. Also, the case has ties to Isobel’s father, Robert (Serrano), and his hotel, leading to revelations about their fractured relationship.