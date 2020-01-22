FBI Season 2 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Studio Gangster”

Jubal knows one of the victims of a murder the team’s investigating in CBS’s FBI season two episode 14. “Studio Gangster,” directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Rick Eid, will air on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Recurring cast members in season two episode 14 include Catherine Haena Kim as Emily Ryder, James Chen as Ian Lim, and Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran. The guest cast includes Maestro Harrell, Yasmine Aker, Sean Baker, Wallette Watson, Justiin Davis, Racquel Bailey, Sarah Wilson, Tenisi Davis, and Rachel Nicks.

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“Studio Gangster” Plot – When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims. Also, Jubal’s connection with one of the victims makes finding the killer much more personal.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”