FBI Season 2 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Payback”

CBS’s FBI season two episode 13 finds the team helping one of their own. Episode 13, “Payback,” was directed by Monica Raymund from a script by David Amann and Mo Masi and will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“Payback” guest stars include Roshawn Franklin, Vedette Lim, Chris Bauer, Christina Kirk, Justina Adorno, Xander Black, Jared Bybee, and Zeus Taylor. Ryan Jonze, Adam Heller, Ava Demary, Melissa Rakiro, and Jayson Wesley also guest star.

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“Payback” Plot – When the son of a well-known retired FBI agent is taken just blocks from their home in what appears to be a revenge kidnapping, the team must uncover if it’s tied to the agent’s past or trouble the son has gotten into on his own. Also, Isobel must make a hard call when information from the past comes to light







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”