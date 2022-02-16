‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 8 Photos, Plot and Air Date

ABC’s The Good Doctor is set to return from a three month break with season five episode eight, “Rebellion.” The new episode will find a rebellion forming (hence the episode’s title) and Shaun questioning Lea’s love. Episode eight will air on February 28, 2022.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

“Rebellion” Plot: Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debate their opinions on plastic surgery and Dr. Audrey Lim hopes to expose Salen’s cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.