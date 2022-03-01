‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos: “Yippee Ki-Yay” Preview

Aly and AJ Michalka guest star as a former pop duo on ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode nine. Directed by Dinh Thai from a script by David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, episode nine – “Yippee Ki-Yay” – will air on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Guest stars include Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, David Marciano as Joe, and Mathew Horner as Cody.

“Yippee Ki-Yay” Plot: In an effort to please Salen (Jones), Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star. In addition, Reznick and Park treat a man whose 17-year-old son, Cody (Horner), is confined to a wheelchair due to complications related to Kabuki Syndrome.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.