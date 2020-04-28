‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 19 Photos: Preview “The Q Word”

ABC’s The Rookie season two is drawing to a close with a two-part finale that finds the rookies evaluating their readiness for the force. Part one, “The Q Word,” will air on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Part two, “The Hunt,” follows on May 10th.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

Season two episode 19 was directed by David McWhirter from a script by Natalie Callaghan and Nick Hurwitz. Guest stars include Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Jeff Pierre as Emmett Lang, Chris O’Shea as Officer Chris Rios, Hannah Kasulka as Officer Erin Cole, and Greg Serano as T.O. Martinez.

“The Q Word” Plot – In part one of the season finale, their rookie year is coming to an end and officers Nolan, Chen and West are about to be squeezed harder than ever before as their training officers evaluate whether they are truly ready for the job. Meanwhile, after one of their rookie classmates is involved in a shooting, the team uncovers some unsettling evidence.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”